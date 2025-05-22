Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To Dayton, Ohio

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Dayton, Ohio, on May 23 to attend the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly and deliver remarks on the 30 th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Agreement. Negotiated at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Agreement ended the Bosnian War. While in Dayton, the Deputy Secretary will hold six bilateral meetings with leaders from the Western Balkan states.

