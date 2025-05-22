Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke today with Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu. They acknowledged the importance of the bilateral relationship to the people of both countries and the world, discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, and agreed on the importance of keeping open lines of communication.

