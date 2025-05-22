Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Spanish Foreign Minister Albares
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares in Washington, DC. Secretary Rubio acknowledged and thanked Spain for fulfilling its prior pledge to hit two percent defense spending by 2025, but stressed that more must be done. In addition, the Secretary recognized Spain’s robust cooperation on countering illegal immigration. Secretary Rubio highlighted President Trump’s decisive action to remedy our trade deficit with the EU. Both leaders agreed on the urgency of ending the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment