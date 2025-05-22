Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Spanish Foreign Minister Albares

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares in Washington, DC. Secretary Rubio acknowledged and thanked Spain for fulfilling its prior pledge to hit two percent defense spending by 2025, but stressed that more must be done. In addition, the Secretary recognized Spain’s robust cooperation on countering illegal immigration. Secretary Rubio highlighted President Trump’s decisive action to remedy our trade deficit with the EU. Both leaders agreed on the urgency of ending the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.