FULGENT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fulgent Genetics, Inc. On Behalf Of Fulgent Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
On February 28, 2025, Fulgent disclosed in its annual report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding potential false claims submitted under the Uninsured Program.
On this news, Fulgent's stock price fell $0.41 per share, or 2.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $15.28 per share on March 3, 2025.
