Nvidia, Openai Join Forces With UAE On Ambitious“Stargate” AI Data Centre Project

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, May 23 (NNN-WAM) – A consortium of global technology firms, launched the“Stargate Emirates” project in Abu Dhabi, yesterday, an initiative aimed at significantly boosting the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The project brings together UAE-based G42, OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco, and SoftBank Group.

Stargate Emirates will establish an AI infrastructure cluster in Abu Dhabi, with an initial capacity of one gigawatt, forming the core of the newly established UAE-U.S. AI Campus. The broader campus is designed to expand to five gigawatts.

G42 will oversee the construction of the infrastructure, while OpenAI and Oracle will manage its operations. Cisco will provide zero-trust security systems and AI-supportive network infrastructure. Nvidia will supply its cutting-edge Grace Blackwell GB200 systems, and SoftBank will support development and deployment.

The project is expected to be operational with an initial 200-megawatt cluster by 2026. Its goal is to deliver high-performance computing capabilities, reduce data processing times, and meet growing global AI demands.

“Stargate Emirates” is slated to serve as a foundation for AI innovation and support the UAE's long-term national development and economic growth.

The launch follows the recent inauguration of the UAE-U.S. AI Campus in Abu Dhabi, by UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and U.S. President, Donald Trump.– NNN-WAM