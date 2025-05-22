MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Health and welfare minister Chiu Tai-yuan continues to urge the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, to include Taiwan as an observer at its 78th session running May 19-27 in Geneva, according to the ministry of health and welfare.

Leading a delegation to Switzerland, Chiu said Taiwan will demonstrate its contributions by holding bilateral meetings, international press conferences and seminars on the sidelines of the event. He also took the opportunity to thank the international community for supporting Taiwan, including remarks made by Belize's minister of health and wellness Kevin Bernard May 21 during the session.

Minister Bernard asserted that global health should be inclusive and that no one should be excluded due to political factors, comparing a WHA without Taiwan to Geneva's well-known installation“Broken Chair.” He reaffirmed Belize's long-standing position on the importance of Taiwan's meaningful inclusion in all WHO meetings, mechanisms and activities.

A news conference was also held by Chiu May 18 to advocate for Taiwan's WHA participation. The country has been actively taking part in international health cooperation and has extensive expertise in areas spanning epidemic response, humanitarian assistance and medical technology innovation, he said, adding that Taiwan is willing and able to share its experience applying artificial intelligence to disease early warning, medical imaging diagnosis and medical resource management.

The exclusion of Taiwan from the WHO and WHA leaves a breach in the global health network, Chiu said, health is a basic human right and only through collaboration and inclusiveness can a more resilient international system be built.

The minister reiterated that the ROC (Taiwan) and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other and that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1 do not mention Taiwan. It is unreasonable to deny Taiwan's engagement because the resolutions do not authorize the PRC to represent Taiwan in UN specialized agencies.

According to the MOHW, Curtis Martin, acting permanent secretary of St Kitts and Nevis' ministry of health, also voiced support for Taiwan at the news conference. The ministry added Chiu concluded by urging the global community to back Taiwan's bid and jointly realize this year's theme of“One World for Health.”

