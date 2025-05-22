403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Attorney General: Criminal Justice System, Cornerstone Of Social Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 22 (KUNA) -- Attorney General Bader Al-Masoud said on Thursday that it is of great importance to strengthen Kuwait's criminal justice system, as it is a cornerstone of societal stability and for the preservation of human dignity.
In his speech delivered at the 34th session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice held at the UN headquarters in Vienna, Al-Masoud stressed Kuwait's keenness to harmonize its national legislation in accordance with international standards.
Al-Masoud emphasized that justice is not achieved through court rulings, but also through outside court settlements that reflect the spirit of the law, noting Kuwait has adopted legal models allowing the suspension of judicial proceedings in certain cases that do not affect public safety if a settlement is reached between two parties.
Adding, such policies contribute to alleviating some burden on the judiciary, enhancing flexibility of procedures and opening the door to more effective humane solutions.
He also highlighted Kuwait's efforts to update legislation on combating corruption, migrant smuggling, money laundering, and terrorist financing, to stress that these efforts are in line with international agreements and keep pace with emerging challenges in the world.
Al-Masoud also explained that the Nelson Mandela Rules on the treatment of prisoners represents an important framework for developing penal policies and ensuring the rights of detainees, calling for an adoption of such frameworks as a global standard in correctional institutions.
His words also extended to the commitment of Kuwait in supporting international cooperation in crime prevention, and the need to exchange expertise and offer innovative solutions that achieve a balance between the rule of law and human rights. (end)
amq
In his speech delivered at the 34th session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice held at the UN headquarters in Vienna, Al-Masoud stressed Kuwait's keenness to harmonize its national legislation in accordance with international standards.
Al-Masoud emphasized that justice is not achieved through court rulings, but also through outside court settlements that reflect the spirit of the law, noting Kuwait has adopted legal models allowing the suspension of judicial proceedings in certain cases that do not affect public safety if a settlement is reached between two parties.
Adding, such policies contribute to alleviating some burden on the judiciary, enhancing flexibility of procedures and opening the door to more effective humane solutions.
He also highlighted Kuwait's efforts to update legislation on combating corruption, migrant smuggling, money laundering, and terrorist financing, to stress that these efforts are in line with international agreements and keep pace with emerging challenges in the world.
Al-Masoud also explained that the Nelson Mandela Rules on the treatment of prisoners represents an important framework for developing penal policies and ensuring the rights of detainees, calling for an adoption of such frameworks as a global standard in correctional institutions.
His words also extended to the commitment of Kuwait in supporting international cooperation in crime prevention, and the need to exchange expertise and offer innovative solutions that achieve a balance between the rule of law and human rights. (end)
amq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment