Mindhyve.Aitm And Islamabad Diagnostic Centre Forge Strategic Alliance To Launch AGI-Powered Diagnostic Intelligence Across Pakistan

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Initially launching at flagship centers in Islamabad (F-8 Markaz) and Lahore (DHA Phase 4), the pilot will introduce a multi-agent diagnostic intelligence layer, enhancing decision precision, speed, and reproducibility in radiology and laboratory services.

"This isn't just AI-it's agentic intelligence in action," said Belal Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVETM. "By fusing swarm intelligence with domain-specific reasoning models, we're equipping clinicians with AI collaborators that learn, adapt, and elevate patient outcomes-ethically and transparently."

Key Innovations:



Chiron – A medical diagnostic reasoner, part of MindHYVETM's Ava-Agent architecture, performs pre-diagnostic inference and real-time anomaly detection across radiological and laboratory datasets.

Ava-AutoNarratorTM – A semi-autonomous narrative generation agent, trained on clinical ontologies, that synthesizes structured reports aligned with ICD and HL7 standards.

Agentic Coordination Layer – MindHYVETM's Swarm AI Framework orchestrates agents in real-time-enabling self-organization, priority optimization, and contextual reasoning across patient records. Secure PACS/LIS Integration – Seamless, encrypted integration with IDC's Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Laboratory Information Systems (LIS).

Three-Phase Rollout Strategy:



Phase 1 – Ground Launch: Initial deployment, radiologist/lab team onboarding, and system calibration.

Phase 2 – Reasoner Tuning: AGI model refinement, cross-clinic feedback loops, and clinical data harmonization across 5–7 IDC locations. Phase 3 – Nationwide Readiness: DRAP-compliant licensing, agent swarm scaling, and full-stack intelligence across IDC's 130+ branches.

Ethical Intelligence Commitment

All systems will be governed under MindHYVETM's Ethical AGI Protocol, including:



Human-in-the-loop validation

Encrypted patient data pathways

Collaborative oversight with DRAP and PNAC Explainable diagnostic decisions using Ava-FusionTM reasoning models

"MindHYVETM's orchestrated AGI reflects our vision of scalable, accessible diagnostics," said Dr. Rizwan Uppal, Founder & CEO of IDC. "This alliance ushers in a new era of intelligent healthcare, anchored in ethics and excellence."

About MindHYVETM

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, MindHYVETM builds domain-specific AGI agents, multi-agent orchestration systems, and the Ava-FusionTM family of reasoning models-driving intelligent transformation in diagnostics, infrastructure, and national systems.

Website: | Email: [email protected] | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact

Marc Ortiz

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MindHYVE, Inc.