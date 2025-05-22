Cherry Blossom Food + Anime Festival Returns To Katy, TX This Memorial Day Weekend At No Label Brewing

Celebrate anime, Asian street food, cosplay, and live entertainment at No Label Brewing's two-day, family-friendly Cherry Blossom Festival in Katy, TX.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- No Label Brewing Co. is excited to bring back one of Texas's most vibrant cultural festivals: the Cherry Blossom Food + Anime Festival, presented in partnership with Otaku. This two-day, family-friendly celebration of anime, Asian cuisine, cosplay, and live entertainment takes over the No Label taproom (5351 1st Street, Katy, TX) on Saturday, May 24 from 12 PM to 8 PM and Sunday, May 25 from 12 PM to 8 PM. Admission is free and open to all ages.Now in its second year at No Label, the Cherry Blossom Festival transforms the brewery into a pop-culture playground with over 100 vendors, voice actor appearances, cosplay contests, sumo wrestling, Asian street food, K-pop dance battles, live karaoke, and plenty of cold craft beer."Only in Katy can you find sumo wrestling, karaoke, bao buns, and boba all colliding at a craft brewery - and somehow it feels right,” said Tom Paynter, Marketing Director at No Label Brewing.“This festival is loud, proud, and absolutely chaotic in the best way possible. It's a love letter to culture, flavor, and community - and we're just here making sure the beer stays cold and the vibes stay right.”Live Performers Include:. Dragon Kishi – high-energy performer bringing anime-style flair. Rachel Greene – "The LilyPad Idol" with colorful pop charm. Sakura Pulse – cosplay-powered J-pop group. Lin the K-pop Enthusiast, Mikucita, and moreFestival Highlights:. Over 100 food, anime, and retail vendors. Street food from Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines & Latin America. Cosplay contests and voice actor appearances. K-pop dance circles, karaoke sessions, and claw machine challenges. A full-size Sumo wrestling tournament in the brewery yard. Plenty of cold beer, boba tea, and bao buns for the whole familyFestival ScheduleSaturday, May 24 (12 PM – 8 PM). 12:00 PM – K-pop Random Dance. 1:00 PM – Rachel Greene. 1:30 PM – Lin the K-pop Enthusiast. 2:00 PM – Sakura Pulse. 2:30 PM – Mikucita. 3:00 PM – K-pop Random Dance. 4:00 PM – Cosplay Contest. 5:00 PM – Mikucita. 6:00 PM – Karaoke TimeSunday, May 25 (12 PM – 8 PM). 12:00 PM – K-pop Random Dance. 12:30 PM – Lin the K-pop Enthusiast. 1:00 PM – Rachel Greene. 2:00 PM – Sakura Pulse. 2:30 PM – Mikucita. 3:00 PM – Dragon Kishi. 4:00 PM – Karaoke TimeCash is preferred by vendorsFree parking available on-siteLocation:No Label Brewing Co.5351 1st Street, Katy, TX 77493Admission:Free and open to the publicFollow for updates and content drops:Instagram/Facebook: @otakufoodfestivalAbout No Label Brewing Co.No Label Brewing Co. is a family-owned, independent craft brewery located in historic Katy, Texas. Since opening in 2010, No Label has become a staple in the Texas craft beer scene - known for award-winning brews, a laid-back atmosphere, and creative community events. With roots deep in the heart of Katy, No Label remains committed to keeping beer fun and community strong.

Otaku Food Festival At No Label

