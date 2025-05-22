TMAC, A Top 5 Reverse Mortgage Lender, Launches New Retail Division Under Goodlife Home Loans
Aiming to Serve a Broader Audience While Maintaining its Commitment to Quality and ComplianceThis new retail division is built on a foundation of integrity, trust, and leadership.” - Anthony Gaglione
BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Traditional Mortgage Acceptance Corporation (TMAC), one of the nation's top five wholesale reverse mortgage lenders and one of the few Ginnie Mae-approved institutions, proudly announces the launch of a new retail division operating under its DBA, GoodLife Home Loans. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for TMAC, as it brings its unparalleled experience, service, and resources directly to consumers through a newly formed team of elite reverse mortgage specialists.
The new team consists of four highly respected and seasoned professionals: Linda Weilert, Catalina Gonzalez, Marilyn Brown Ross and Chris Weilert,. Collectively, they bring over 40 years of industry experience, deep product knowledge, and a track record of success serving seniors across the country.
“We've hired the best and brightest, most successful reverse mortgage specialists,” said Anthony Gaglione, Senior Marketing Manager at TMAC.“This new retail division is built on a foundation of integrity, trust, and leadership, and we are excited to bring our wholesale expertise to consumers through this dynamic team.”
TMAC's unique position as a Ginnie Mae-approved lender sets it apart in the marketplace, offering operational strength and financial security that few competitors can match. With the addition of a retail channel under GoodLife Home Loans, TMAC aims to serve a broader audience while maintaining its commitment to quality and compliance.
For loan officers looking for a new home in the reverse mortgage industry, TMAC extends a compelling offer.
“We offer the most aggressive compensation package in the industry,” added Gaglione.“If you're a reverse mortgage professional closing 10 or more RMs annually who wants to be part of a high-performance, forward-thinking organization, we want to hear from you.”
