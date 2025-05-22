XP Windows And Doors Pioneers Manufacturer-Direct Sales Model For Builders, Solving Supply Chain Issues, Reducing Costs

Building Market Trends

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- XP Windows and Doors, a leading supplier of quality windows and doors, is at the forefront of a significant shift in the building industry supply chain : the move towards manufacturer-direct-to-builder sales. This emerging trend bypasses additional layers of wholesale markups, offering builders a more efficient and potentially more cost-effective method for sourcing essential building products. As one of the initial companies to widely adopt and implement this model, XP Windows and Doors aims to provide builders with direct access to high-quality products and a streamlined procurement process.Traditionally, builders have sourced windows and doors through a multi-layered supply chain involving manufacturers selling to wholesalers, who then sell to distributors or lumberyards, and finally to the builder. Each step in this chain typically adds layers of cost and can potentially increase lead times or introduce communication delays.The manufacturer-direct-to-builder model championed by XP Windows and Doors simplifies this process. By establishing a direct relationship between a manufacturer fulfillment and the builder, unnecessary intermediaries are removed, allowing builders to acquire windows and doors more directly. This streamlined approach is designed to foster closer communication and provide a clearer path for project management, from initial measurement and scoping through to scheduling and installation. Carlos Garcia, the CEO of XP Window and Doors , which is a division of TMC Enterprises, said during an interview, " We've worked on this project for a long time, this is really going to help a lot of builders and contractors."XP Windows and Doors emphasizes that this direct model aligns with their core value of caring about each project, whether for a homeowner or a builder. Their process includes detailed steps from introduction, scope, and measure, through review of budget and order, to scheduling, installation, and quality inspection. By facilitating a direct link, XP aims to ensure builders receive the highest quality products while working within their budget, contributing to both the aesthetic appeal and value of the homes they build.This shift represents a potential evolution in how building materials are procured, reflecting a desire for greater efficiency and cost control in construction projects. XP Windows and Doors is committed to being an expert partner for contractors and remodelers navigating this new landscape, offering services designed to streamline the process and deliver exceptional results.XP Windows and Doors, a division of TMC Enterprises, is dedicated to providing top-quality windows and doors with a focus on exceptional customer service for both homeowners and building professionals. With a commitment to building lasting relationships, XP Windows and Doors offers a personalized experience, prioritizing open communication, transparency, and attention to detail throughout their process, from initial consultation and measure to final installation and support.

