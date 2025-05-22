Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets Sudan's Industry Minister
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani met here on Thursday with the Minister of Industry of the Republic of the Sudan HE Mahasin Ali Yagoub.
The agenda included topics of mutual interest aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, investment, and industry, as well as ways to support and develop them.
The meeting also touched upon the State of Qatar's successful economic policies to support the private sector, in addition to the incentives, legislation, and promising investment opportunities provided by the state to encourage investors and businessmen to invest in the Qatari market.
