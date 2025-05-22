Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Attack Injures Woman In Orikhiv

Russian Drone Attack Injures Woman In Orikhiv


2025-05-22 07:08:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces targeted a civilian with an FPV drone.

According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, reported that attack on Telegram.

"A 69-year-old woman was wounded in an enemy attack on Orikhiv. The Russians struck with an FPV drone while she was walking down the street," Fedorov stated.

Read also: Russian artillery strike wounds one in Novooleksandrivka, Kherson region

The victim has received the necessary medical assistance.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on May 22, a 68-year-old local resident was injured in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district following another Russian drone attack.

MENAFN22052025000193011044ID1109585236

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search