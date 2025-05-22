Russian Drone Attack Injures Woman In Orikhiv
According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, reported that attack on Telegram.
"A 69-year-old woman was wounded in an enemy attack on Orikhiv. The Russians struck with an FPV drone while she was walking down the street," Fedorov stated.Read also: Russian artillery strike wounds one in Novooleksandrivka, Kherson region
The victim has received the necessary medical assistance.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on May 22, a 68-year-old local resident was injured in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district following another Russian drone attack.
