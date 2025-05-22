Russian Drone Attack Injures Woman In Orikhiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces targeted a civilian with an FPV drone.

According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, reported that attack on Telegram.

"A 69-year-old woman was wounded in an enemy attack on Orikhiv. The Russians struck with an FPV drone while she was walking down the street," Fedorov stated.

The victim has received the necessary medical assistance.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on May 22, a 68-year-old local resident was injured in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district following another Russian drone attack.