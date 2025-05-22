Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin's Aggressive 'Buffer Zone' Claims Reject Peace Efforts Sybiha

Putin's Aggressive 'Buffer Zone' Claims Reject Peace Efforts Sybiha


2025-05-22 07:08:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for increased pressure on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in response to his recent statements about creating a“security buffer zone” along the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The Ukrainian minister wrote this in a post on the social media platform X , as reported by Ukrinform.

“I remind the world that Putin's statements about the 'buffer zone' come amid active efforts to achieve a full, durable ceasefire, stop the killing, and advance peace,” Sybiha stated.

He stressed that these“new aggressive claims” clearly reject peace efforts and show that Putin“has been and remains the only reason the killing continues”.

“He (Putin – ed.) needs to face more pressure to end this war,” Sybiha stressed.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced via video link to government officials his decision to establish a "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi remarked that Putin's statements regarding the creation of a“buffer zone” along the border with Ukraine only confirm that the Kremlin dictator is the main obstacle to peace.

MENAFN22052025000193011044ID1109585235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search