Civilian Casualties From Russian Attacks In Ukraine Increase In 2025 - Human Rights Watch

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that Russian attacks in Ukraine since January 2025 have killed and injured more civilians than in the same period in 2024.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the organization's report.

The report highlights that between January and April, civilian casualties increased by 57 percent, particularly the number of people injured, compared with the same period in 2024.

Human rights activists examined four Russian attacks on Ukraine between February 1 and April 4, which collectively led to at least 47 civilian deaths and 180 injuries. Specifically, the report analyzes the Russian army's February 1 attack on a residential building in Poltava using a high-explosive rocket, the February 4 Russian missile strike on the town of Izium in Kharkiv region, the March 5 Russian shell that hit the roof of the Central Hotel in Kryvyi Rih, and the April 4 Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, which killed 20 civilians, including nine children.

Human Rights Watch stated that the attacks violated the international law prohibition on indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks.

“Russian forces failed to distinguish between civilian and military objectives or to avoid the disproportionate civilian casualties that could be expected from the attacks compared to any anticipated military advantage,” the organization said.

Such attacks, when committed deliberately or recklessly, constitute war crimes under international law, Human Rights Watch stressed.

The organization stressed that governments, particularly the Trump administration, should use their leverage in discussions with the Kremlin to press Russia to abide by international humanitarian law and end deliberate, indiscriminate, and disproportionate attacks on civilians and civilian objects.

“Diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine should prioritize protection of civilians and justice for abuse,” said Belkis Wille, associate crisis, conflict and arms director at Human Rights Watch.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, on January 17, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that in 2024, Russia continued its large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy grid and civilian infrastructure while intensifying pressure on residents in the occupied territories.

Photo: SES