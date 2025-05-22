Rescue Worker Wounded In Donetsk Region Following Drone Attack
The press service of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"On the night of May 21-22, the enemy struck Rodynske once again with an FPV drone. As a result, a State Emergency Service driver was wounded while carrying out his duties," the statement said.Read also: Russians attack Sloviansk with drone, technical facilities damaged
Additionally, the report noted that on May 21 at 14:05, SES dispatchers received a report of a fire in a Pokrovsk apartment building caused by shelling with a UMPB FAB-250 bomb on May 19. No casualties or injuries were reported. Due to security concerns, SES personnel were not deployed.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces injured eight residents of the Donetsk region on May 21.
