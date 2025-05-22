Russian Military Offered Close Relations In Exchange For Espionage: IT Specialist Detained In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was preparing coordinates for air strikes by the invading army on the frontline town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU .

The suspect is a 40-year-old local resident, an IT specialist.

It has been established that the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces recruited the man in one of the banned social networks. There, the Russian military offered him a close relationship in exchange for intelligence information.

Among the main objects of interest to the invaders were fortified areas and reserve command posts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

To collect the relevant geolocations, the enemy informant walked around the city and its surroundings.

In case of obtaining the coordinates, the Russians planned to carry out a new series of strikes on Kostiantynivka using guided aerial bombs. The SSU detained their accomplice at the initial stage of his reconnaissance activities, and also took measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

Investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is being held without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, the driver of an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk direction, who directed Russian strikes on the positions of his unit , was recently detained.