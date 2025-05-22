Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait's Deputy FM Discusses Mutual Issues With ICRC Director-General


2025-05-22 07:05:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 22 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Thursday the Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Pierre Krahenbuhl, as part of his official visit to Geneva.
The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as the historical relations between Kuwait and the international committee and ways to enhance them, said the Foreign Ministry. (end)
msa


MENAFN22052025000071011013ID1109585165

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search