403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait's Deputy FM Discusses Mutual Issues With ICRC Director-General
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 22 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Thursday the Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Pierre Krahenbuhl, as part of his official visit to Geneva.
The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as the historical relations between Kuwait and the international committee and ways to enhance them, said the Foreign Ministry. (end)
msa
The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as the historical relations between Kuwait and the international committee and ways to enhance them, said the Foreign Ministry. (end)
msa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment