Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Social Affairs Minister Discusses With Nigerian Minister Boosting Cooperation


2025-05-22 07:05:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 22 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah discussed with Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Ibrahim on Thursday enhancing cooperation in family support and women's empowerment.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the International Family Forum in Istanbul.
It focused on exchanging expertise in social development and global best practices to promote family stability and sustainable development goals. (end)
