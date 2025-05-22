403
Social Affairs Minister Mulls With Palestinian Counterpart Strengthening Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 22 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah discussed Thursday with the Palestinian Minister of Social Development Dr. Samah Abu Oun enhancing cooperation in family support and protection.
This meeting was held on the sidelines of the International Family Forum in Istanbul.
They also explored best practices in social policies and programs to address the challenges posed by globalization and rapid social changes. (end)
