US Unveils Sanctions On Sudan Over Alleged Use Of Chemical Weapons
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 22 (KUNA) -- The United States imposed Thursday sanctions on the Sudanese government for allegedly using chemical weapons.
In a press statement, the US Department of State clarified that on April 24, 2025, the United States determined under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (the CBW Act) that the Government of Sudan used chemical weapons in 2024.
"This determination was delivered to Congress today, along with an addendum to the April 15, 2025, Condition 10(C) Report on Compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) that finds the Government of Sudan in non-compliance with the CWC, to which it is a party," Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in the statement.
"Following a 15-day Congressional notification period, the United States will impose sanctions on Sudan, including restrictions on US exports to Sudan and on access to US government lines of credit."
Bruce noted that the sanctions will take effect upon publication of a notice in the Federal Register, expected on or around June 6, 2025.
"The United States calls on the Government of Sudan to cease all chemical weapons use and uphold its obligations under the CWC," she said.
"The United States remains fully committed to hold to account those responsible for contributing to chemical weapons proliferation." (end)
