403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IMF Confirms Readiness To Help New Syrian Authorities Revive Economy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 22 (KUNA) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday that it is ready to assist Syria recover its war-ravaged economy.
The announcement highlighted the need to lift sanctions to support recovery and reconstruction efforts.
IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack stated that the organization is ready to aid the international community's effort to rehabilitate the Syrian economy as conditions permit.
Kozack mentioned productive discussions with the Syrian new economic team and emphasized the need for targeted advice and technical assistance to establish basic economic institutions.
She noted that while lifting sanctions is a decision for IMF member countries, such actions could help Syria address its financial challenges.
The World Bank confirmed on May 13, 2025, that Syria had settled its arrears, qualifying the country for a new financing contingent upon compliance with operational policies.
Additionally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the US commitment to helping the Syrian government succeed, associating the decision to lift sanctions with a desire to prevent further regional instability. (end)
asj
The announcement highlighted the need to lift sanctions to support recovery and reconstruction efforts.
IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack stated that the organization is ready to aid the international community's effort to rehabilitate the Syrian economy as conditions permit.
Kozack mentioned productive discussions with the Syrian new economic team and emphasized the need for targeted advice and technical assistance to establish basic economic institutions.
She noted that while lifting sanctions is a decision for IMF member countries, such actions could help Syria address its financial challenges.
The World Bank confirmed on May 13, 2025, that Syria had settled its arrears, qualifying the country for a new financing contingent upon compliance with operational policies.
Additionally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the US commitment to helping the Syrian government succeed, associating the decision to lift sanctions with a desire to prevent further regional instability. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment