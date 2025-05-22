Sniff Hotels Is Now 123 Reserve: New Name, Same Mission To Simplify Global Hotel Bookings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASCURRA, SANTA CATARINA, Brazil, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The international hotel booking platformofficially announces its brand and domain migration to. This change is part of a global growth strategy and market repositioning, while maintaining its commitment to a fast, secure, and intuitive booking experience for travelers around the world.

"The transition to 123 Reserve represents an important step in the evolution of our brand," says Andre Sestari , founder of the platform. "Our focus remains the same: to offer a modern and efficient solution for booking hotels easily, whether for tourism or business."

The new brand identity comes with a series of technical and visual improvements, including a redesigned interface, optimized mobile performance, and a smarter search system - all without altering the core features that made Sniff Hotels a trusted choice in the travel and hospitality sector.

The migration has been carefully planned to ensure a seamless experience for users. All visits to the previous website are automatically redirected to the new domain, preserving bookmarks, history, and external links.

About 123 Reserve

123 Reserve is a global platform specializing in hotel bookings, connecting travelers to thousands of lodging options in various destinations. With an intuitive interface, efficient comparison tools, and multilingual support, the platform delivers a practical, reliable, and personalized booking experience for every user profile.

Visit now: 123reserve.com

