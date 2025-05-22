The Landing At Bear Creek RV Park In Felicity, OH Launches Major Upgrades To Support Year-Round Stays And Family Fun

A brand-new modular office, doubling as a welcoming hub and community space for guests

A fully equipped on-site laundry facility for comfort and convenience after long days on the road or at work

A kangaroo jumper, adding to existing family attractions like the splash pad and playground, providing hours of entertainment for children

Year-round upgrades and family-focused additions make Bear Creek a top choice for workers and weekenders near Cincinnati.

- Alan Edmondson, Chief Facilities OfficerCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Landing at Bear Creek RV Park, located just outside Cincinnati in Felicity, Ohio, has unveiled a series of exciting improvements designed to support year-round RV living, appeal to traveling workers, and enhance the family-friendly experience.Since its acquisition with The Freedom Group on January 11, 2024, the park has undergone a transformation to better meet the needs of modern travelers - from remote workers to vacationing families.Key upgrades include:- A brand-new modular office, doubling as a welcoming hub and community space for guests- A fully equipped on-site laundry facility for comfort and convenience after long days on the road or at work- A kangaroo jumper, adding to existing family attractions like the splash pad and playground, providing hours of entertainment for children“These upgrades weren't just about adding features - they're about transforming the experience of staying here,” said Alan Edmondson, Chief Facilities Officer.“We're proud to be one of the only RV parks in the region offering true year-round accommodations. That's a game-changer for traveling workers and long-term guests looking for consistency, comfort, and community.”With its expanded infrastructure, The Landing at Bear Creek has positioned itself as a premier destination for workforce housing and family getaways, serving as a strategic base for those working in the Cincinnati area while still catering to families seeking fun and relaxation.--About The Landing at Bear Creek RV ParkThe Landing at Bear Creek RV Park is home to 117 sites in Felicity, Ohio. Just a short drive from Cincinnati, the park offers modern amenities and family-friendly features, making it a year-round favorite for both workers and weekenders. Learn more at .--About The Freedom GroupThe Freedom Group is guided by a simple yet powerful philosophy: Acquire, Improve, Manage (A.I.M.). Focused on creating better outdoor living experiences, The Freedom Group acquires RV parks with strong potential, invests in meaningful improvements, and provides ongoing management that prioritizes guest satisfaction and community value. Their mission is to transform each property into a place where families, travelers, and seasonal residents can feel at home – ultimately, building better communities. Learn more at .

Abbey Stanerson

The Freedom Group

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.