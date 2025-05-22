Arrowhead Lake RV Park In Williamstown, OH Adds Park Shuttle Train And New Activity Zone To Boost Family Fun

A charming train shuttle that now travels around the park, delighting children and helping guests navigate the grounds with ease.

- Alan Edmondson, Chief Facilities Officer, OH, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arrowhead Lake RV Park, located in Williamstown, Ohio, is proud to announce new enhancements designed to create a more interactive, family-focused experience for guests of all ages. Since its acquisition on April 2, 2024, the park has made major strides in expanding activities and improving overall park operations.The latest additions include:- A charming train shuttle that now travels around the park, delighting children and helping guests navigate the grounds with ease.- A newly poured concrete pad in preparation for a shuffleboard and cornhole area, set to open in June. This activity zone will be well-lit and a great place to hang day or night.These features build on Arrowhead Lake's already robust list of recreational options, including a outdoor basketball court, sand volleyball, pond, playground, and gaga pit - making it one of the top destinations in the region for seasonal family stays.“With the introduction of our shuttle train and upcoming activity zone, we're creating more ways for families to connect, play, and enjoy the outdoors together,” said Alan Edmondson, Chief Facilities Officer.“Arrowhead Lake RV Park is quickly becoming a favorite seasonal escape for families who want more than just a place to park - they want an experience.”The park's updated environment and operational upgrades are designed to keep guests engaged while offering a safe, active, and welcoming community atmosphere.--About Arrowhead Lake RV ParkArrowhead Lake RV Park features 115 spacious sites in Williamstown, Ohio. With activities for all ages and a peaceful natural setting, the park is a seasonal favorite for families seeking outdoor fun and community. Discover more at .--About The Freedom GroupThe Freedom Group is guided by a simple yet powerful philosophy: Acquire, Improve, Manage (A.I.M.). Focused on creating better outdoor living experiences, The Freedom Group acquires RV parks with strong potential, invests in meaningful improvements, and provides ongoing management that prioritizes guest satisfaction and community value. Their mission is to transform each property into a place where families, travelers, and seasonal residents can feel at home – ultimately, building better communities. Learn more at .

