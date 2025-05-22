Ross Hill RV Park In Lisbon, CT Revitalizes Grounds W/ Family-Friendly Upgrades & Long-Awaited Community Room Reopening

Electrical upgrades throughout the Safari Loop, part of a broader plan to convert it from transient to all new seasonal sites, meeting the growing demand for long-term stays.

- Alan Edmondson, Chief Facilities OfficerLISBON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ross Hill RV Park, nestled in the scenic landscape of Lisbon, Connecticut, has undergone a transformation aimed at restoring its vibrant community atmosphere and creating a more engaging, family-oriented environment for guests. Under new ownership as of May 1, 2024, the park has introduced a variety of enhancements that improve safety, comfort, and fun for all ages.Among the latest improvements:- Electrical upgrades throughout the Safari Loop, part of a broader plan to convert it from transient to all new seasonal sites, meeting the growing demand for long-term stays.- Removal of unnecessary clutter across the park to ensure a safer, cleaner, and more open space.- Two HVAC units added to the pavilion for more comfortable group gatherings.- Two brand-new playgrounds, based on high guest demand.A community room reopening soon - with a new pool table and fresh energy - for the first time since pre-COVID.“These upgrades are all about bringing new life into Ross Hill and responding to what our guests have told us they value,” said Alan Edmondson, Chief Facilities Officer.“We're creating a space where the entire family - kids and adults - can enjoy time together or find their own fun.”With the improvements, Ross Hill RV Park has significantly elevated the overall guest experience, ensuring it's not only a place to stay, but a place to connect, unwind, and make memories. The return of the community room marks a symbolic reopening of the park's social heartbeat, while the dual playgrounds cater to the younger crowd that gives the park its energy.--About Ross Hill RV ParkRoss Hill RV Park offers 221 sites in beautiful Lisbon, Connecticut. Known for its riverfront views, spacious grounds, and strong seasonal community, it's the perfect blend of fun, relaxation, and family connection. For more information, visit .--About The Freedom GroupThe Freedom Group is guided by a simple yet powerful philosophy: Acquire, Improve, Manage (A.I.M.). Focused on creating better outdoor living experiences, The Freedom Group acquires RV parks with strong potential, invests in meaningful improvements, and provides ongoing management that prioritizes guest satisfaction and community value. Their mission is to transform each property into a place where families, travelers, and seasonal residents can feel at home – ultimately, building better communities. Learn more at .

Abbey Stanerson

The Freedom Group

