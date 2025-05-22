UNFI WORKERS IN FLORIDA JOIN TEAMSTERS

237 Warehouse Workers Join Local 769, Prepare to Bargain First Contract

MIAMI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 230 warehouse workers at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in Pompano Beach and Miami have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 769. The workers organized for higher wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions.

"We joined the Teamsters because we need the protection of a strong, enforceable union contract," said Roderick Jackson, a warehouse worker at UNFI and a new member of Local 769. "We've seen what our co-workers at other UNFI locations have won as Teamsters, and we're ready to fight for the same."

The win in Florida is the latest in a wave of organizing victories at UNFI. Since 2022, more than 3,000 UNFI workers have joined the Teamsters. This marks 19 straight successful organizing drives, following a recent victory in Lancaster, Texas.

"We're proud to welcome these hardworking new members into the Local 769 family," said Josh Zivalich, President of Local 769. "They stood up for a voice on the job, and we're ready to help them achieve a first contract that mirrors the gains already secured by UNFI Teamsters in Florida and across the country."

UNFI is the largest wholesale distributor for Amazon-owned Whole Foods. Teamsters across UNFI facilities in Florida, Georgia, and Illinois recently ratified strong first contracts , including an $8 an hour raise, Teamsters health care, a defined benefit pension plan, seniority protections, and additional paid time off.

"UNFI workers are done being pushed around. They're fighting back and raising standards nationwide," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Over 65 percent of UNFI's workforce is now represented by the Teamsters. We're not stopping until we organize the rest. Every UNFI worker deserves a strong Teamsters contract and the protections that come with it."

