Prairie Provident Reports On AGM Voting Results
|Director
|Number of votes FOR election
|% of total votes FOR
|Glenn Hamilton
|1,207,754,472
|99.9%
|Dale Miller
|1,207,856,769
|99.9%
|Matthew Shyba
|1,207,691,265
|99.9%
|Kathy Turgeon
|1,207,736,113
|99.9%
Other Matters
Shareholders also passed at the Meeting a series of resolutions approving, in each case by a majority of over 99% of votes cast, all other items of business set out in the Information Circular These other items of business consisted of: (i) appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) approving unallocated entitlements under the Prairie Provident stock option plan and incentive security plan, as well as certain amendments to such plans; (iii) approving a consolidation of the outstanding common shares, and authorizing the Company's board of directors to determine a consolidation ratio between 20-to-1 and 30-to-1; and (iv) approving amendments to the Company's authorized share capital to create a new class of non-voting common shares.
No further determinations have been made with respect to the proposed share consolidation, which remains subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Upon the Prairie Provident board of directors determining to proceed with the consolidation, the Company will issue a news release to announce the consolidation ratio, the timing for implementation and the commencement of TSX trading on a post-consolidation basis, and the process for registered shareholders to exchange certificates evidencing pre-consolidation shares for new certificates or direct registration system (DRS) advice statements evidencing post-consolidation shares.
ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT
Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company's strategy is to optimize cash flow from our existing assets to fund low risk development, maintain stable cash flow, while limiting its production decline.
For further information, please contact:
Dale Miller, Executive Chairman
Phone: (403) 292-8150
Email: ...
