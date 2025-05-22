Community Effort Revitalizes Bristow Park For Earth Day

City of Commerce staff and volunteers received The Way to Happiness books

Bridge Publications, the City of Commerce and the Commerce Evening Lions Club united forces for a successful clean-up in celebration of Earth Day

CITY OF COMMERCE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An Earth Day clean-up took place on the 19th of April around the Bristow Park, in Commerce, in coordination with the City of Commerce, Bridge Publications (publisher of L. Ron Hubbard's non-fiction works) and the Commerce Evening Lions Club.Earth Day is on the 22nd of April and promotes environmental awareness and protection. First observed in 1970, Earth Day comprises a wide range of events reaching more than one billion people in 192 countries as can be seen at .The City of Commerce, known as the Model City, participated in the international endeavor to protect the environment and make a safer place for its citizens. The volunteers, wearing safety equipment and using tools provided by the city, cleaned away dead leaves and brush surrounding Bristow Park to handle any potential fire hazard and improve the area.City Council Member, Mr. Hugo Argumedo, helped coordinate the initiative, and personally joined in the clean-up.Bridge Publications organized the activity and provided refreshments as well as The Way to Happiness booklets to all volunteers. In the chapter "Safeguard and Improve Your Environment," the author L. Ron Hubbard wrote: "Care of the planet begins in one's own front yard. It extends through the area one travels to get to school or work. It covers such places as where one picnics or goes on vacation. The litter which messes up the terrain and water supply, the dead brush which invites fire, these are things one need not contribute to and which, in otherwise idle moments, one can do something about." And this is exactly what was done to create a safer environment.Mr. Hugo Argumedo expressed his gratitude to the participants saying, "I was truly honored to collaborate with Bridge Publications, the Commerce Evening Lions Club, City of Commerce Public Works staff and other members of our business community along with other Commerce residents. We put in a tremendous amount of hard work and enjoyed the positive experience. Our collective efforts led to a successful community clean-up, highlighting the power of teamwork. I am looking forward to our next event, where we can unite once more as a strong, cooperative team."Bridge Publications is planning upcoming community events in Commerce and the surrounding areas and encourages others to join in. If you would like to volunteer to help in community out-reach events, contact Lucia Winther at323 888-6200 or ....Established in 1981, Bridge Publications, Inc. in Commerce, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Bridge Publications' award-winning state-of-the-art facility publishes for the geographic region encompassing North and Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Josie Gibson

Bridge Publications

+1 323-888-6200

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.