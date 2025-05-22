Sanofi Opens New, $130 Million NJ Offices In Morristown, Showcasing Innovative, Modern Design And Strengthening US Presence

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi today announces the formal opening of the company's new flagship US offices, unveiling a state-of-the-art modern workplace fostering collaboration and innovation with the ultimate goal of bringing medicines and vaccines to patients faster.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Morristown officials were expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony along with Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson and other senior company officials. The Morristown offices are the latest step in the delivery of Sanofi's science-driven, best-in-class workplace portfolio worldwide, notably an expansive corporate hub and R&D center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which opened in 2022. The New Jersey opening - an investment of $130 million - further strengthens Sanofi's presence in the United States.

Paul Hudson

Chief Executive Officer

"Sanofi is an intrinsic part of the healthcare ecosystem of the United States, where we pioneer advancements in our labs, produce medicines and vaccines that improve people's lives, and grow our talented workforce. Our people are our biggest asset and providing them with a cutting-edge workplace experience is key to help them thrive and do their best work. These flagship offices are designed to inspire creativity, collaboration and innovation - all in service of patients."

Phil Murphy

Governor, New Jersey

"Sanofi's investment in this innovative Morristown facility represents a significant vote of confidence in New Jersey's thriving innovation economy. This facility will drive scientific advancement and economic growth in our state, and its sustainable design and local partnerships will be an asset to the community. We are proud to see Sanofi deepen its commitment to New Jersey as we work together to shape the future of healthcare innovation."

The new offices bring together nearly 2,000 employees across disciplines in a new 260,000-square-foot facility that features flexible workspaces, digitally enabled smart design, and best-in-class amenities, including wellness rooms, a restaurant open to the public, and the largest outdoor terrace space in New Jersey. Employees enjoy light-filled workspaces that utilize natural materials, largely sourced locally, as well as tactile finishes with contributions from local artists.

Natalie Bickford

Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer

"Morristown exemplifies Sanofi's long-term investment in creating an empowering and purposeful workplace experience. When you walk in the door, you immediately feel that it's a different kind of workplace - digitally enabled, fully accessible and functional, but also beautiful and designed to make people feel connected and inspired. We look forward to welcoming Sanofians and visitors from around the world to our newest site."

Sanofi's Morristown offices will be US Green Building Council LEED® Gold Certified and compliant with WELL Gold Building standards, incorporating sophisticated design elements that align with Sanofi's commitment to protect people, the planet, and the community. Employees will benefit from sustainable features such as fully subsidized and easily accessible public transportation, including Wi-Fi-enabled shuttles, and electric vehicle chargers on site. The building is designed to use approximately 28% less energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 24% compared to standard office spaces, while reducing water use by 37% through efficient fixtures and thoughtful design.

Sanofi helps expand healthcare access in Morristown and beyond in New Jersey

As part of its commitment to the Morristown community, Sanofi announced a financial contribution to Zufall Health Center , a nonprofit community health center providing affordable, high-quality healthcare for people regardless of income, insurance, or other barriers. The contribution will be used to support core services and team-based care, including updating essential equipment.

In addition to announcing its support for the Zufall Health Center, Sanofi's Morristown offices will take part in the work of the Meal Recovery Coalition , of which the company is a founding member. Sanofi and other major New Jersey corporations and agencies in the Coalition recover surplus meals from large cafeterias and help to distribute them to food-insecure residents across the state. These partnerships reflect Sanofi's dedication to addressing healthcare disparities and strengthening community resources where its employees live and work.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN andNASDAQ: SNY

