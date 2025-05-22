MOM-N-PA Free Dental Clinic Coming To Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 12th MOM-n-PA Dental Mission will be held Friday and Saturday, June 6-7 at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.MOM-n-PA, a program of the Pennsylvania Dental Foundation, is a large-scale dental clinic where treatment is provided at no cost to individuals who cannot afford dental care. Treatment is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so patients should arrive early. Patients ​do not make an appointment or preregister.MOM-n-PA believes that everyone deserves an opportunity to have a healthy smile, regardless of income or current economic situation. For that reason, this organization, made up of 1,000 lay volunteers and dedicated, selfless dental professionals, licensed in Pennsylvania, provides annual free dental clinics throughout Pennsylvania. With 120 portable dental units over a two-day span, patients are accepted without qualifications. This work would not be possible without sponsors like United Concordia Dental and the Highmark Foundation.A press conference is scheduled for Friday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. Set-up will be on Thursday, June 5 starting at 8:00 a.m. TV and still photographers often find significant opportunities, as the empty arena will be turned into a 120 dental chair clinic in a few short hours.Since 2013, clinics have been held in Philadelphia, Allentown, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Erie, Reading, Wilkes-Barre and York. MOM-n-PA has provided over $10 million dollars' worth of care to around 15,000 patients. This year marks a return to Wilkes-Barre, where the 2019 mission was held. Local dentists Dr. Christopher Kotchick, Dr. Richard Grossman and Dr. Samantha Abod will be spearheading the efforts.Over the course of the two-day event, MOM-n-PA is prepared to treat 2,000 patients and expected to provide $1,200,000 worth of services, including medical screenings, dental exams with X-Rays, when necessary, cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals, and a limited number of partial and full dentures – all without accepting any fees from patients. Equipment used during the clinic is rented from America's Dentists Care Foundation.MOM-n-PA is seeking sponsors and volunteers to assist in the effort to make this event successful for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. Volunteer sign up ends on Friday, May 30 with registration information available at“Wilkes-Barre has been selected because of the needs within the community and its surrounding areas,” said Dr. Gary Davis, Chair of MOM-n-PA.“We are a 100% volunteer organization and can use all the volunteer assistance and support we can get from the Wilkes-Barre community to provide these services to those families and individuals who often cannot afford the cost of dental care.”MOM-n-PA is designed to address this undeserved population by providing those services and seeking to connect patients to a local dental office where the patients will be able to receive future dental services.About Mission of Mercy of PA (MOM-N-PA)A completely volunteer-run organization, MOM-n-PA has assembled a group of 1000 volunteers, including 300 dentists and dental hygienists who devote one weekend a year in different communities around Pennsylvania to help bring care to patients who don't have insurance or the ability to pay for dental care. MOM-n-PA allows patients to receive high quality dental care and removing the financial impact it can have on a family. One of the core principals of MOM-n-PA is that every patient be treated with dignity and respect. MOM-n-PA seeks to educate patients and help them find dental homes in the area so that they can continue to have proper, ongoing dental care in the future.For more information about the event, volunteering, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit:###

