Arvore Declares Its April Distribution - Annualized 10.4%

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arvore Partners LP (“Arvore”) is pleased to announce that it has declared its April monthly distribution at an annualized rate of 10.4% for Series W and Series F1. The distribution will be paid to investors on May 30, 2025.Arvore is an evergreen, SME to Mid-Market consolidation fund with ~$350M of assets under management ("AUM"). It is part of the Omnigence Asset Management partner fund platform which has ~$1B of AUM divided between private equity and farmland investment verticals. Arvore is currently targeting acquisitions in the areas of casual dining, building products, environmental services, civil security and auto maintenance.Disclaimer: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Arvore or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Arvore relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to Arvore's investment objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Arvore's control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Arvore does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance, and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results.

