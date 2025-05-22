VCI Global Revises Equity Agreement With 102% Premium Pricing, Enhancing Strategic Flexibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amended Terms with Alumni Capital Reinforce Disciplined Capital Deployment and Long-Term Growth Priorities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”), a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy, today announced a significant amendment to its equity line agreement with Alumni Capital LP (“Alumni Capital”). The revised terms underscore VCI Global's disciplined capital strategy and reinforce its commitment to long-term shareholder value.

Under the revised terms, any future equity issuance to Alumni Capital will be priced at 102% of the lowest trading price over the preceding five trading days, a notable improvement from the previous pricing of 85% of the same reference period. This shift reflects increased institutional confidence in VCI Global's growth trajectory and introduces a more shareholder-aligned capital structure.

With these improved terms, the capital agreement now serves as a powerful financial lever, a liquidity reserve that enables the Company to capitalize on strategic acquisitions, accelerate platform initiatives, or respond swiftly to market dynamics. Importantly, the Company retains full discretion over drawdowns, ensuring capital is deployed only when conditions are optimal. VCI Global remains focused on disciplined, high-impact growth and long-term value creation.

Key Terms of the Amended Facility



Premium-Based Pricing: Future equity tranches will be priced at 102% of the lowest five-day trading price, replacing the previous 85% pricing model. This reduces dilution and strengthens shareholder alignment.

Strategic Control: VCI Global retains the right, but not the obligation, to access the approximately US$112 million facility, enabling capital to be utilized only when strategically beneficial. Supports Scalable Growth: The revised terms complement VCI Global's aggressive expansion into AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, and capital markets advisory, while preserving financial flexibility.



“This revised pricing framework demonstrates a strong investor conviction in our long-term trajectory. It ensures that we retain the flexibility to act decisively while significantly minimizing dilution for existing shareholders. With these terms in place, we are better positioned to accelerate execution, protect value, and unlock scalable impact across our verticals,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

