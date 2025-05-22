Human In Motion Robotics' Xomotiontm Wins Prestigious TAG Award For Medtech Innovation

XoMotionTM Tag Awards 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Human in Motion Robotics is proud to announce that XoMotion, the world's most advanced self-balancing exoskeleton, has been named a 2025 TAG Awards Winner for MedTech Innovation. This award recognizes XoMotion as one of the top medical technology breakthroughs of the year, selected for its impact, innovation, and potential to transform the future of rehabilitation.Hosted in conjunction with MD&M East, the inaugural TAG (Technology, Advancement, and Growth) Awards celebrate excellence in MedTech design and development. Winners are chosen by a panel of distinguished experts in biomedical engineering, product design, and healthcare innovation. Judging criteria include innovation, clinical impact, timeliness, and industry relevance.“Winning the TAG Award is an incredible honor and a reflection of the hard work, vision, and commitment of our entire team,” said Dr. Siamak Arzanpour, CEO and Co-Founder of Human in Motion Robotics.“XoMotion represents a leap forward in human-centric robotics, delivering hands-free, self-balancing mobility support to empower individuals with neurological conditions such as stroke and spinal cord injury.”XoMotion's groundbreaking design eliminates the need for crutches or external support, enabling more natural movement and reducing the burden on clinicians. By combining intelligent balance control, advanced actuation, and ergonomic adaptability, XoMotion enhances both patient outcomes and therapist efficiency in clinical rehabilitation settings.This TAG Award joins a growing list of accolades for XoMotion, including being named a 2025 CES Innovation Award Honoree and a USA Today CES Top Pick, further validating its impact and industry leadership.While Human in Motion Robotics will not be present at this year's MD&M East event in New York due to scheduling conflicts, the team looks forward to engaging with feedback from the TAG Awards judging panel and continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in assistive robotics.This recognition underscores the company's ongoing mission: to restore mobility, independence, and dignity to individuals through next-generation technology.XoMotion AvailabilityHuman in Motion Robotics recently received its Medical Devices Establishment License to market and sell XoMotion-R in Canada, marking a significant milestone as the first step toward providing widespread global access to patients and care providers. XoMotion is now available for acquisition in rehabilitation and research facilities in Canada and is globally available to scientific investigators conducting rehabilitation or robotics research. For more information visit humaninmotion, or to request a demonstration, please contact Human in Motion at ....About Human in Motion RoboticsHuman in Motion Robotics Inc. is a Canadian robotics company dedicated to advancing human mobility through state-of-the-art exoskeleton systems. Its flagship product, XoMotion, is the first self-balancing, fully hands-free exoskeleton built for natural movement, high-functioning therapy, and broad neurological inclusion.

