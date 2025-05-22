Life Time Comes To Idaho With Opening Of Life Time Eagle

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Boise area continues to experience rapid growth, presenting tremendous opportunity to serve the market with our unique health and wellness programs and services," said Brian Gaeta, Vice President of West Coast Club Operations for Life Time. "There is incredible excitement for Life Time and our premium offerings, and we look forward to serving the Boise community for years to come."

Life Time Eagle's full suite of offerings will come to fruition with the second and final phase of the club, set to open in 2026. Once completed, the club will feature a Beach Club with outdoor pools, a lap pool, a leisure pool and a bistro serving healthy meals and drinks. Inside, members will enjoy best-in-class cardio and resistance equipment, free weights, a stretching and recovery space with CryoLounge, HydroMassage and Normatec compression equipment.

Members will also be able to take advantage of Life Time's signature group training programs with dedicated spaces for its popular GTX, Alpha, Ultra Fit and MB360 classes. There will also be five studios for yoga, cycle, barre, Pilates and Life Time exclusive formats.

Personalized coaching and recovery sessions will be available through Life Time's Dynamic Personal Training and Dynamic Stretch programs. Plus, families will benefit from the Kids Academy where children can spend up to 2.5 hours daily and enjoy activities including music, yoga, sports and kid-friendly studio classes. Finally, the LifeCafe will offer a full-service, health-focused menu featuring nutritious meals and shakes.

A flythrough video of Life Time Eagle can be viewed here.

Life Time Eagle is located at 1650 Riverside Drive, Eagle, ID 83616. Interested members can join the waitlist or call 208.563.9800. With the opening of Life Time Eagle, the company now has a presence in 32 states and in Canada.

For more information on the latest Life Time locations coming soon, click here . For a listing of current Life Time locations, click here .

Follow along at LifeTime on Facebook and on Instagram at @LifeTime and on LinkedIn .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 180 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 43,000 dedicated team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.