RNR Tire Express Named A 2025 Culture Of Good Community Impact Award Winner

TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express , the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, has been named a 2025 Culture of Good Community Impact Award winner in recognition of its remarkable contributions to the communities it serves and corporate social responsibility. Presented by Culture of Good, Inc., an organization dedicated to inspiring businesses to make a positive difference in the world, this award celebrates companies that exemplify excellence in corporate citizenship and embody the values of compassion, generosity, and purpose-driven leadership.

"This award reflects the heartbeat of RNR Tire Express," said Adam Sutton, CEO of RNR Tire Express. "Our culture is driven by one simple belief – to SERVE, not just provide service. That belief fuels everything we do, from the way we interact with our customers, to the initiatives we champion in the communities we call home."

RNR Tire Express was selected for this prestigious award based on its outstanding efforts to create a culture of good within its organization and community. This was achieved through a wide-reaching, sustained focus on human rights and social justice, animal welfare, community development, and disaster relief efforts.

Signature programs such as the company-wide "Serve Day" have led to the construction of food pantries in underserved neighborhoods and the distribution of care packages to the homeless across all 30 states with RNR locations. RNR's annual Back-to-School Giveaway provides over 10,000 backpacks filled with supplies to children nationwide, alleviating financial pressure on families and helping students thrive academically. The brand also launched the first-ever National Rescue Dog Day in 2023 to promote pet adoption in partnership with local shelters. These efforts all work in tandem with the brand's annual giveaways for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Altogether, RNR Tire Express contributes more than $1.5 million annually to philanthropic efforts – ranging from supporting cancer survivors to empowering nonprofit partners – creating lasting, measurable impact in the lives of thousands.

"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it highlights the impact of everyday actions taken by our team members," Sutton added. "Whether they're organizing a backpack giveaway, building food pantries, or leading pet adoption events, they are the heart and soul of our outreach efforts. We've built a culture where service is not only celebrated – it's who we are – and we're just getting started."

RNR's team members are the wheels that drive these efforts. From hands-on volunteering to spearheading local service projects, they are encouraged to take the lead in giving back. The brand's leadership prioritizes sustainable, strategic growth of its community programs by aligning them with long-term business goals, securing consistent funding, and forging strong partnerships with like-minded organizations.

Ryan McCarty, the spokesperson for the award, said, "We are proud to recognize companies like RNR Tire Express. The Culture of Good Community Impact Awards is not just an event; it's a movement towards recognizing businesses that integrate social good into their core."

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 186 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2024 and was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 245 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2025 Franchise 500 ranking and #10 in the Automotive category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

About Culture of Good, Inc.: The Culture of Good is an initiative that seeks to infuse businesses with a deeper sense of purpose, aligning corporate operations with community values and societal well-being. They have launched the awards to celebrate and recognize companies that embody this ethos, setting an example for others. Their mission is to build a bridge between profitability and altruistic endeavors, ensuring that businesses can thrive while being a force for good. The vision is to create a business community deeply rooted in ethical practices, social responsibility, and community engagement, ultimately fostering a global culture of good.

