Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Southwest Airlines To Present At The Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference


2025-05-22 05:00:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) has been invited to speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. Bernstein will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date:

May 29, 2025


Time:

11:00am ET


Speaker:

Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors


Web Address:

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

MENAFN22052025003732001241ID1109584991

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind.

