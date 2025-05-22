Kimberly Harding Group Joins Call It Closed International Realty, Expands Coastal Texas Reach With 25 Years Of Expertise

The Kimberly Harding Group joins Call It Closed International Realty, strengthening coastal Texas presence with 25 years of proven expertise.

- Kimberly HardingLEAGUE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is thrilled to announce the strategic addition of the Kimberly Harding Group , a leading real estate team with 25 years of unparalleled experience serving League City, Texas, and the surrounding Greater Bay Area of Houston and Galveston. This significant partnership marks a new milestone in the distinguished careers of brokers Kimberly and Beau Harding, as they bring their client-focused approach and award-winning expertise to CIC's exciting and dynamic platform.Led by Kimberly Harding, a celebrated broker/owner, the Kimberly Harding Group was established in 2003. Kimberly launched her real estate career with RE/MAX Space Center, earning the office's Rookie of the Year award before rapidly ascending to become the #2 Top Producing Individual Agent statewide for RE/MAX of Texas in 2013. Her consistent high-level production and leadership in the group's impressive list of accolades solidified her reputation as one of the top realtors in the Greater Houston and Galveston County areas. With a lifetime production exceeding $800 million in sales and a certified designation in luxury real estate, Kimberly has firmly established herself as a top-tier performer.Beau Harding, also a broker/owner, joined the business in 2013. A former ICU registered nurse and clinical sales consultant, Beau brought a unique skill set of meticulous attention to detail, critical thinking, teamwork, and a client-centric focus. He leveraged his 15+ years of medical industry experience to help streamline operations and methodically build a team of agents and office staff driven by seamless transactions and unparalleled customer satisfaction.In 2015, Kimberly and Beau, both lifelong residents of Galveston County, purchased and launched their franchise, RE/MAX Synergy. Under their combined leadership, The Kimberly Harding Group grew into a powerhouse brokerage known for exceptional client service and innovative marketing. They have served thousands of real estate clients, closing over 2,800 transactions for a lifetime sales volume of $800 million."We are incredibly excited to welcome Kimberly Harding and her exceptional team to the Call It Closed International Realty family," said Chad Osborne, CEO & Founder at Call It Closed International Realty. "Kimberly's profound understanding of the coastal Texas market, her unwavering commitment to personalized service, and her outstanding track record make her a perfect fit for CIC. We eagerly anticipate a long and successful partnership that will undoubtedly benefit our clients and expand our reach."Kimberly noted,“We're overjoyed to join Call It Closed International Realty! CIC not only shares our passion for real estate excellence and industry innovation, but more importantly, their leadership reflects the character traits and qualities necessary to inspire and drive that very excellence and innovation. This transition allows us to leverage new tools and opportunities to better serve our clients and team.”Beau added,“Our focus has always been customer first. Call It Closed's industry-first brokerage model affords us the ability to maintain a competitive edge and elevate our offerings, ensuring our clients receive continued excellence in service while achieving their real estate goals.” The Hardings' move is expected to bring their signature high-energy, client-focused approach to Call It Closed, further strengthening the company's presence in the Texas market.The Kimberly Harding Group's impressive list of awards and accolades includes:- Best of the Bay Realtor 2011–2018- HAR's Top 20 Under 40 Award- RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award- RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement- RE/MAX Hall of Fame- RE/MAX Diamond Club- RE/MAX Chairman's Club- RE/MAX Platinum Club Award- RE/MAX President's Club- RE/MAX 100% Club- Homelight Referred Top Agent- Houston's Top 100 Professionals by H-Texas Magazine- Houston's Top Women in Business by H-Texas Magazine- #2 RE/MAX Individual Top Producer in Houston 2013- #2 RE/MAX Individual Top Producer in Texas 2013- Multi-time Houston Business Journal's Top 25 Residential Real Estate Teams- Multi-time Bay Area Magazine's Best of the Bay Realtor- Certified CMN Miracle Agent (donations to Texas Children's Hospital)- Texas Sentinels Foundation for Texas VeteransKimberly Harding's consistent high-level production and previous recognition by RE/MAX with the Lifetime Achievement Award powerfully demonstrate her unwavering dedication to the real estate industry and her clients.The Hardings remain deeply rooted in the League City community, where they currently live and raised their twin sons, Taylor and Tyler, who have also joined CIC as sales agent and broker associate, respectively. Their commitment to community involvement, including support for Shriner's Hospital for Children, Tunnels to Towers, and local school and athletic programs, will continue as they embark on this new chapter. Clients can expect the same personalized service, strategic negotiation, and comprehensive market knowledge that have defined the Hardings' careers, now enhanced by Call It Closed's innovative platform. The addition of The Kimberly Harding Group significantly reinforces Call It Closed International Realty's commitment to strategically expanding its presence in key markets and partnering with the industry's most esteemed and top-performing real estate professionals.About Call It Closed International Realty:Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to reinventing the real estate industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. The company leverages cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Its dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets it apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

