BREAKWATER MANAGEMENT LEADS MAJORITY INVESTMENT IN MARKETING SERVICES FIRM CHEMISTRY COMMUNICATIONS

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater Management, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today a majority investment in Chemistry, a full-service, award-winning, independent marketing and digital agency. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Genesis Park and Tecum Capital partnered with Breakwater in the investment, providing both debt and equity capital. This investment will enable Chemistry to accelerate its strong organic growth and pursue strategic acquisitions in new service areas and geographies.

Chemistry serves as a strategic partner to a diverse and growing client base by delivering actionable, seamlessly integrated marketing solutions. Clients include iconic brands such as Coca-Cola, Five Guys, Frontdoor, Netflix, and the NFL. Chemistry provides research, strategy, branding, design, creative, video production, media planning, and analytics. Through its digital arm, React Digital, Chemistry delivers robust technology solutions including website and mobile app development, UI/UX design, analytics, and performance optimization. Chemistry Cultura, its multicultural division, brings deep expertise in marketing to the U.S. Hispanic community.

Chemistry has received widespread industry recognition, including being named an Ad Age A-List Agency, Chief Marketer Agency of the Year, Adweek Midsize Agency of the Year, and an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency. The agency is also a two-time finalist for the Campaign U.S. Independent Agency of the Year.

"From the start of this process, we've been steadfast in our commitment to finding the right investor, and we couldn't have found a better partner than Breakwater," said Ned Show, Chief Executive Officer of Chemistry. "Breakwater saw what makes Chemistry different - our bold approach to solving complex challenges and delivering measurable impact to our customers. We built Chemistry by integrating successful, entrepreneurial firms into a unified culture, making us one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the country. This partnership further strengthens our ability to compete - and win - in the marketplace."

"Chemistry was the clear choice in our search for a best-in-class marketing services firm. The company's exceptional talent, commitment to excellence, and collaborative culture have led to its impressive growth and provide a solid foundation for continued expansion. By consistently delivering transformative results, Chemistry has built an impressive and loyal client base, and is well positioned to take advantage of the current opportunity for independents," said Eric Beckman, Managing Partner at Breakwater. Jeff Goldstein, Partner at Breakwater, added: "Chemistry stands out for its ability to blend creativity with data and technology. That powerful combination positions them at the forefront of the industry. We're proud to back their vision and support the team as Chemistry enters this next phase of success."

Chemistry builds culturally relevant brands through creative ideas that can't be ignored. With offices in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New York, and Miami, the agency offers fully integrated advertising and marketing services for leading clients including Coca-Cola, Comcast, Five Guys, Frontdoor, Netflix, the NFL, CG Insurance, The Ad Council, and the NBA. The shop has been named an Ad Age A-List Agency, Chief Marketer Agency of the Year, Adweek Midsize Agency of the Year, and an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency. The agency is also a two-time finalist for the Campaign U.S. Independent Agency of the Year. Learn more at .

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Breakwater is a private investment firm focused on control equity investments in the Media & Entertainment, Marketing, and Tech-Enabled Services sectors. To date, Breakwater has originated approximately $550 million across seven funds and investment vehicles on behalf of institutional and high-net-worth investors. The firm partners with founder-led and management-owned businesses, helping accelerate growth through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Breakwater's team brings deep operational and investment experience from prior C-suite roles and leadership positions in global asset management platforms. This hands-on experience enables Breakwater to deliver strategic insight, operational support, and financial guidance to its portfolio companies to create long-term value. For more information, visit .

