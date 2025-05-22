Kier + Wright's Annual Clay Shoot Triumph: Fostering Connections And Fundraising Success

Kier + Wright's Annual Clay Shoot Triumph

A day of camaraderie, friendly competition, and philanthropy

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kier + Wright marked another year of successful camaraderie and philanthropy during their annual clay shoot event at Coyote Valley Sporting Clays in Morgan Hill.This year's clay shoot not only delivered an exhilarating experience but also emerged as a significant fundraising endeavor. The event raised $4,000 for the ACE Mentorship Program, and K+W proudly matched that sum, contributing a total of $8,000 to support the program's mission of inspiring high school students to pursue careers in architecture, engineering, and construction.Clients and colleagues gathered to witness the company's dedication to fostering community connections and championing meaningful causes. The day unfolded with friendly competition, team camaraderie, and a shared passion for making a positive impact.Beyond its fundraising success, the clay shoot served as a platform for networking and team building, underscoring K+W's commitment to forging enduring relationships within the industry. The firm looks ahead with eagerness to build on this achievement and extend their support for community initiatives in the years to come.As the sun set on a day filled with laughter, camaraderie, and competitive spirit, participants departed with a sense of achievement and anticipation for the next year's event. K+W expresses heartfelt gratitude to all who attended and contributed, shaping this year's clay shoot into a memorable and impactful experience.Watch the video above to discover the highlights and impact of this year's event.

