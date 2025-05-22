MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report Covers Silexion Therapeutics, A Unique Precision Oncology Player

New York, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PESG Research today announced the release of a report examining Silexion Therapeutics, an innovative biotechnology company developing unique RNA interference (RNAi) therapies targeting KRAS-driven cancers. The below report explores the company's disruptive technological approach, recent scientific milestones, and potential implications for cancer treatment strategies, in the fast growing precision oncology market.

Executive Summary

The precision oncology landscape is experiencing a potential breakthrough with Silexion Therapeutics' innovative approach to addressing KRAS-driven cancers. KRAS mutations represent one of the most challenging oncogenic drivers in cancer, historically resistant to traditional therapeutic interventions. Silexion's lead candidate, SIL204, represents a novel approach to cancer treatment, demonstrating promising preclinical results in reducing both primary tumor growth and metastatic spread across multiple cancer types, including pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers.

The company's approach offers a fundamentally different strategy to cancer treatment, with potential to address some of the most aggressive and hard-to-treat malignancies. By targeting genetic mechanisms of cancer progression, Silexion is positioning itself at the forefront of precision oncology research. This report includes partner content. We advise readers to refer to the disclaimers and disclosures included at the end of this report.

Technological Platform

Silexion's core technology distinguishes itself by targeting KRAS mutations at the genetic level, a fundamentally different approach from traditional small molecule inhibitors. The RNA interference (RNAi) platform aims to prevent the production of oncogenic proteins, offering a potentially more comprehensive method of disrupting cancer cell proliferation.

The SIL204 candidate demonstrates the ability to target multiple KRAS mutations, including G12D, G12V, G12R, Q61H, and G13D. This broad targeting is critical given the prevalence of KRAS mutations in various cancer types: approximately 90% in pancreatic cancers, 45% in colorectal cancers, and 35% in non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancers.

Preclinical Developments

A significant milestone was achieved in March 2025 with the completion of orthotopic pancreatic cancer model studies. These studies utilized clinically relevant models where human tumor cells are implanted directly into the pancreas, providing a more accurate representation of cancer progression than traditional xenograft models.

The research demonstrated notable efficacy across multiple cancer cell lines. In orthotopic models, SIL204 showed significant reductions in tumor cell numbers across different pancreatic cancer cell lines, with results varying by specific cell line and mutation profile. This approach offers a more nuanced understanding of potential therapeutic interventions.

Strategic Approach

Silexion has developed a sophisticated approach to drug delivery, focusing on two primary administration routes: systemic delivery for targeting metastatic progression and intratumoral delivery for primary tumor treatment. The company's collaboration with Catalent aims to optimize formulation development and clinical manufacturing processes, enhancing the potential efficacy of SIL204.

The company's strategy extends beyond a single cancer type, with ongoing research exploring potential applications in colorectal and lung cancers. This broad approach reflects a comprehensive understanding of KRAS-driven malignancies and their complex biological mechanisms.

The Road Ahead

Silexion's development roadmap reportedly includes continued preclinical studies, planned toxicology and pharmacodynamic investigations, potential regulatory submissions, and anticipated initiation of human clinical trials in the first half of 2026. While the approach shows significant promise, it is crucial to recognize the challenges inherent in translating preclinical research into clinical treatments. The scientific community will be watching closely as Silexion continues to advance its innovative approach to cancer therapy. If succesfulm Silexion's contribution to the field of cancer therapeutics and precision oncology could be major.



News Highlights from Silexion Therapeutics



Silexion Therapeutics Completes Key Preclinical Studies Exploring SIL204's Potential Impact on Colorectal and Lung Cancer

Silexion Therapeutics Unveils Innovative Expanded Development Plan for SIL204 Based on Recent Groundbreaking Preclinical Data

Silexion Therapeutics Reports Groundbreaking Positive Initial Data from Systemic Administration of SIL204 in Orthotopic Pancreatic Cancer Models

Silexion Therapeutics Reports Strong Tumor Growth Reduction from Systemic Administration of SIL-204 in Preclinical Pancreatic Cancer Models Silexion Therapeutics Announces Additional Promising Preclinical Data for SIL-204, Demonstrating Impressive Synergy with First-Line Pancreatic Cancer Chemotherapies



>> Click here to Subscribe for more updates like this or go to



Legal Disclaimer & Disclosure :

Nothing in this report constitutes medica, financial or professional advice. This report is published by PESG Research . The operators of PESG Research, a digital promotional content brand which is compensated to provide digestable and favorabel coverage of comapnies. This report contains and is a form of paid promotional content or advertisement for Silexion Therapeutics and was produced as part of the fee's they pay PESG's operators, Arx Advisory. This report has not been reviewed or approved by Silexion Therapeutics prior to publication. The operators of PESG Research received or are expected to receive a monthly recurring fee of five thousand united states dollars via wire transfer from Silexion Therapeutics as part of an ongoing agreement starting September 1, 2024 in return for social media distribution and promotional coverage services, and receive additional compensation for non promotional unrelated data and advisory services on top of that. Please review the full disclaimers and compensation disclosures here for further details: redditwire.com/terms . Readers are advised to refer to the official materials of the company aforementioned. The report should not be treated as objective.



Contacts

PESG Editorial Desk

...