Icryo Partner Oxyhealth To Showcase Industry-Leading Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers At 2025 Biohacking Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OxyHealth, the exclusive provider of world-class hyperbaric oxygen chambers for iCRYO, is thrilled to announce its participation in Dave Asprey's 2025 Biohacking Conference. The conference, which will take place May 28-30 in Austin, TX, brings together top innovators, researchers, and wellness pioneers dedicated to optimizing human performance, longevity, and overall well-being.

Hosted by renowned biohacker Dave Asprey, the conference will focus on how to "Live Beyond 180" and will feature a worldclass lineup of speakers. Daymond John, Dr. Daniel Pompa, JP Sears, Hal Elrod, Peter Crone, Vani Hari, Martin Luther King III, and Arndrea Waters King are just a few of the notable names who will take the stage. In addition to hearing from these world-renowned speakers, attendees will have the chance to see and experience products that are rewriting what is possible when it comes to human longevity, notably hyperbaric oxygen chambers from OxyHealth.

Used worldwide by celebrities, biohackers, and athletes, including Lebron James and Joe Rogan, OxyHealth's hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers provide enhanced oxygenation through increased atmospheric pressure to support cellular regeneration, reduce inflammation, and promote peak physical and cognitive function. With more chambers in use globally than all other providers combined, OxyHealth is truly the global leader of this modality.

"We are excited to connect further with the biohacking community and demonstrate how hyperbaric oxygen therapy is integral to the future of health and performance," said Mayur Patel, CEO of OxyHealth. "This Biohacking Conference is the perfect venue to showcase how our cutting-edge technology can empower everyone, not just elite athletes or wealthy celebrities, to take control of their longevity and well-being."

Attendees at the 2025 Biohacking Conference will have the opportunity to examine OxyHealth's innovative products and experience firsthand how hyperbaric oxygen therapy can accelerate recovery, improve cognitive function, extend longevity and enhance healthspan. The company will host live demonstrations and educate attendees on benefits, pricing, or even where they can find chambers near their homes.

For example, OxyHealth's state-of-the-art softshell and hardshell oxygen chambers have become a staple at most iCRYO locations, including iCRYO South Austin, located less than five miles from the conference at the Fairmont Austin hotel. iCRYO, a leader in the health, wellness, and longevity service industry, is on a mission to elevate people's health with affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand.

"OxyHealth is a key partner of ours," said Kyle Jones, CEO and co-founder of iCRYO. "iCRYO could not fulfill its mission without offering the best modalities and services, and that means offering the best hyperbaric chambers on the market to our franchisees and their guests. I'm excited to not only see them at this upcoming conference, but to also continue growing with them domestically and internationally."

For anyone interested in attending this year's Biohacking Conference, use code "OXYHEALTH" before April 30th to save 30% on both General Admission and Virtual Admission tickets.

