Endries International Announces Leadership Transition

BRILLION, Wis., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endries International Inc., a global leader in fastener solutions, Class-C components, and supply chain fulfillment solutions, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Dan Crociata has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Michael Knight, who is stepping down after serving as CEO for the past few years.

"Dan has been a key member of the Endries leadership team and a trusted partner in advancing our strategic priorities," said Steve Endries, Chairman. "His deep understanding of the business, strong leadership capabilities, and commitment to our customers and team members make him the ideal leader for Endries as it enters its next chapter. We're also deeply grateful to Michael for his leadership and the enhancements he brought to the business during his time with the company."

Since joining Endries as CFO, Crociata has supported operational initiatives and helped advance the company's strategic direction. He brings broad experience in leadership roles across the distribution and manufacturing sectors.

"I'm honored to serve as CEO and help build on what Endries has established over the last 55 years," said Crociata. "This is a company defined by its people, its customer partnerships, and its focus on operational excellence. I'm excited to work alongside our team to continue strengthening the business and delivering for those we serve."

"It has been a privilege to lead Endries, and I have full confidence in Dan's ability to carry the business forward," said Knight.

About Endries International

Endries International, Inc. is a leader in industrial fasteners and Class-C components, offering advanced supply chain solutions for over 50 years. With 26 distribution centers across North America and Europe, the Endries portfolio of brands delivers an extensive product breadth of over 800,000 SKUs, including standard and engineered fasteners. Headquartered in Brillion, WI, Endries is committed to providing innovative, reliable solutions with a focus on quality and service for industrial and commercial OEMs.

