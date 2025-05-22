President And CEO Of Mass Insight Named 2025 Boulder Fund Recipient By Education Leaders Of Color

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The funding will allow Mass Insight to pilot a new program targeting middle school readiness.

- Sharhonda Bossier, CEO of Education Leaders of ColorBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mass Insight Education & Research 's President and CEO, Andrea Wolfe , has been selected in the 2025 cohort of Education Leaders of Color's Boulder Fund . Education Leaders of Color awards Boulder Fund grants to organizations working to advance opportunities for young people of color nationwide. Since its launch in 2018, the Boulder Fund has committed $6.9 million in grants to support innovative, community-driven solutions addressing barriers in STEM access, financial literacy, education leadership, and more."We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition and excited about what it means for Mass Insight's future work," said Andrea Wolfe, President & CEO of Mass Insight. "This grant will allow us to partner with schools, educators, and communities to build sustainable solutions to the challenges that students are facing in their middle school years and ultimately prepare them for high school success and choice-filled lives."The grant will support Mass Insight's new Student Readiness pilot. The pilot project is part of Mass Insight's expanded focus on improving secondary education for all students and will aim to address preparatory gaps through a model focusing on direct student supports to develop their foundational skills, professional learning for teachers to reinforce these skills, and school-level support to ensure that course sequences and policies put all students on the path to success in high school and beyond. In 2024, less than 30% of students met or exceeded proficiency in eighth grade math according to the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as“The Nation's Report Card.” Literacy scores continue to decline, with fewer than a third of 8th graders proficient in reading, indicating that most are below grade level. Our Student Readiness goals will address:.Instructional effectiveness and integration of foundational skills across content areas.Increase in number of 8th Graders on pace to enroll in high school advanced coursework.Validation and improvement of the model in preparation for scaling in Year 2“Each year, the Boulder Fund awards grants to leaders developing innovative programs that increase opportunities for young people of color to succeed in school and life,” said Sharhonda Bossier, CEO of Education Leaders of Color. "Mass Insight's new Student Readiness Pilot-which ensures students have the resources, support, and learning opportunities to thrive academically-is one of many visionary programs the Boulder Fund supports. We look forward to seeing the impact this pilot will have on Massachusetts schools, educators, and students.”About Mass Insight Education & Research:Since 1997, Mass Insight has been a valued partner to schools, districts, and state education agencies. Our team of former educators specializes in school transformation, the middle to high school transition, advanced academics, and postsecondary pathways. We are universalizing access to and success in rigorous, advanced coursework so that many more students achieve postsecondary success and economic mobility. For more information, visit .

