Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol

Akron enables permissionless registration, management, and transfer of digital identities in a secure, censorship-resistant environment, fostering a more open, creative, user-centric internet.

Spaces Protocol , a decentralized naming system built on Bitcoin that empowers users with control and privacy over their online identities, launches Akron , the first bitcoin wallet to support the protocol.

Akron is 100% cypherpunk, completely open source, and contains no embedded browser, a feature which enhances its security compared to other wallets. Rendered in Rust, a general-purpose programming language that prioritizes performance, type safety, and concurrency, Akron verifies the header chain and doesn't require a full node, allowing for rapid synchronization and secure management of bitcoin transactions

By supporting the Spaces Protocol, Akron enables users to seamlessly interact with the decentralized naming system, managing their unique digital namespaces, known as“Spaces,” and individual identities, or“Subspaces.” This integration allows users to take full advantage of the protocol's features, including permissionless registration, management, and transfer of digital identities in a secure, censorship-resistant environment.

Spaces Protocol is a decentralized naming system that empowers users with control and privacy over their online identities. By representing users' @‌bitcoin identities as Bitcoin UTXOs, Spaces Protocol gives users complete control over their digital identities, secured by the same robust security model that protects their bitcoin.

With Spaces Protocol, using Akron Wallet, users can transfer, update, or manage their identities using standard Bitcoin transactions, ensuring a seamless and secure experience. This approach eliminates the need for central authorities, providing a truly decentralized and user-controlled identity management system.

The benefits of @Bitcoin identities are clear:



Secured by Bitcoin's Hashrate: Users' identities are protected by the collective hashrate of the Bitcoin network, making them virtually impossible to compromise or manipulate.

Free from Central Authorities : No single entity controls users' identities, giving them complete autonomy and freedom.

Completely User-Controlled : Users have full control over their digital identities, with the ability to manage and update them as needed. Verified through Cryptographic Proofs: Users' identities are verified through cryptographic proofs, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of their online presence.

By providing a secure, decentralized, and user-controlled identity management system, Spaces Protocol is revolutionizing the way we think about digital identity, enabling users to take control of their online presence and interact with others in a secure, trustless, and censorship-resistant environment.

Spaces Protocol offers several key benefits, including:



Self-Sovereignty: Complete autonomy over your digital identity, allowing you to manage your online presence without relying on intermediaries.

Trustless Verification: Anyone can verify your identity through Bitcoin's blockchain, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of your digital identity.

Zero Knowledge Proofs : Advanced privacy features with sophisticated light clients, enabling you to maintain confidentiality while still verifying your identity. Uncensorable Identities : Once registered, no one can take your name away, ensuring that your digital identity remains secure and resistant to censorship.

Spaces Protocol uses an auction-based method for distributing names, rather than a first-come first-serve approach, aiming to prevent any single entity from accumulating a disproportionate number of valuable names.

To begin participating in the auction process, users can download and install Akron .

For media inquiries, users can contact 21M Communications at [email protected]

Spaces Protocol Boilerplate

is a decentralized naming system built on Bitcoin, empowering users with control and privacy over their online identities. By enabling permissionless registration, management, and transfer of digital identities in a secure, censorship-resistant environment, Spaces Protocol fosters a more open, creative, user-centric internet.“Spaces” are unique, user-owned digital namespaces distributed via auctions. Within each Space, users can create“Subspaces,” individual identities managed mostly off-chain but verifiable on-chain using zero-knowledge proofs. This trustless, verifiable system is scalable and adaptable to various use cases, including Bitcoin payments, social identities, Nostr applications, and Tor addresses.