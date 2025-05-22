Financing Agribusiness Towards Africa’S Food Security: The EU-Africa Chamber Of Commerce Invites Stakeholders To Join Its Forum On May 24Th In Abidjan

The EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) ( ) invites you to the high-level“Financing Agribusiness in Africa” Forum, taking place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the Palais des Expositions in Abidjan.

This landmark forum brings together decision-makers, investors, development finance institutions, agribusiness leaders, startups, and key technical partners to close the $65 billion financing gap holding back Africa's food potential.

“Transforming Africa's agriculture requires more than ideas - it demands financing, partnerships, and action. This forum turns conversations into commitments and projects into investable opportunities.” says Sonia Toro, Executive Director of the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce.

Forum Highlights



Panels: Insightful sessions on financing barriers, structural challenges, and blended finance.

Expected speakers include: H.E.M. Beugré Mambé (TBC), Dr. Tchepelayi Kabata (BADEA), Dr. Hermann Messan (IFAD), Mr. Joseph Nyemah (FAO).

Pitch Session: high-potential agribusiness projects will pitch to investors and DFIs. Evening B2B Dinner

Launch of the EUACC Agri Financing Programme

The forum will also kick off the EUACC Agribusiness Programme, a multi-year pipeline to accelerate bankable projects across the continent.

The outcome? A Call to Action for COP30 in Brazil, demanding risk-sharing tools and blended finance to drive food sovereignty and resilience.

Acknowledgements

EUACC sincerely thanks its partners and sponsors:



Sponsors: AFG Group, Cadesa Coop

Partners: EMPACT, SPECI, CCI-CI, CGECI, FIPME, Côte d'Ivoire Export, BADEA, ARTCI Institutional Support: Ministry of Trade&Industry, Ministry of Women, Family&Children

About the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC):

The EUACC is a private organisation established in 2012 which plays a key role in connecting businesses, supporting innovation, trade facilitation, and market access. Through this forum, EUACC reaffirms its commitment to unlocking agribusiness potential through sustainable investment in Africa.