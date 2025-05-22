Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Financing Agribusiness Towards Africa’S Food Security: The EU-Africa Chamber Of Commerce Invites Stakeholders To Join Its Forum On May 24Th In Abidjan


2025-05-22 03:15:26
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) ( ) invites you to the high-level“Financing Agribusiness in Africa” Forum, taking place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the Palais des Expositions in Abidjan.

This landmark forum brings together decision-makers, investors, development finance institutions, agribusiness leaders, startups, and key technical partners to close the $65 billion financing gap holding back Africa's food potential.

“Transforming Africa's agriculture requires more than ideas - it demands financing, partnerships, and action. This forum turns conversations into commitments and projects into investable opportunities.” says Sonia Toro, Executive Director of the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce.

Forum Highlights

  • Panels: Insightful sessions on financing barriers, structural challenges, and blended finance.
  • Expected speakers include: H.E.M. Beugré Mambé (TBC), Dr. Tchepelayi Kabata (BADEA), Dr. Hermann Messan (IFAD), Mr. Joseph Nyemah (FAO).
  • Pitch Session: high-potential agribusiness projects will pitch to investors and DFIs.
  • Evening B2B Dinner

Launch of the EUACC Agri Financing Programme

The forum will also kick off the EUACC Agribusiness Programme, a multi-year pipeline to accelerate bankable projects across the continent.

The outcome? A Call to Action for COP30 in Brazil, demanding risk-sharing tools and blended finance to drive food sovereignty and resilience.

Acknowledgements

EUACC sincerely thanks its partners and sponsors:

  • Sponsors: AFG Group, Cadesa Coop
  • Partners: EMPACT, SPECI, CCI-CI, CGECI, FIPME, Côte d'Ivoire Export, BADEA, ARTCI
  • Institutional Support: Ministry of Trade&Industry, Ministry of Women, Family&Children

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC).

Contact&Accreditation:
...

About the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC):
The EUACC is a private organisation established in 2012 which plays a key role in connecting businesses, supporting innovation, trade facilitation, and market access. Through this forum, EUACC reaffirms its commitment to unlocking agribusiness potential through sustainable investment in Africa.

MENAFN22052025004934011406ID1109584780

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search