Bitget Protection Fund Maintains Strength With $561 Million Average Value In April 2025

MENAFN - B2Press) Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, reports that its Protection Fund held an average value of $561 million throughout April 2025, highlighting the exchange's ongoing efforts to maintain strong security for its user base. The Protection Fund hit a high of $617M and a low of $496M for the month of April but maintained a strong average overall. The fund remains a key layer of protection against market instability, offering reassurance to users during a period of macroeconomic uncertainty and shifting investor sentiment in crypto markets.

The fund fluctuated in tandem with broader digital asset movements in April, as Bitcoin traded within a moderate range and altcoins showed mixed performance. Despite a challenging market, the Protection Fund sustained strong fundamentals, showcasing its stability and the resilience of Bitget's risk mitigation framework

“Our Protection Fund continues to reflect the strength of Bitget's long-term security strategy,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.“As conditions in the crypto market evolve, the fund's performance shows our priority in safeguarding user assets and building a reliable ecosystem that can weather both volatility and growth.

Launched in 2022 with an initial allocation of $300 million, the Protection Fund has more than doubled in size, bolstered by Bitget's steady platform growth and smart financial management. Bitget's security framework is built on a comprehensive, multi-layered approach that goes well beyond its $516M Protection Fund and 191% Proof of Reserves. With monthly Merkle Tree audits verifying full asset backing and ISO 27001:2022 certification reinforcing best-in-class protocols, the platform integrates SSL encryption and an advanced risk control system that actively monitors suspicious activity. This combination of rigorous standards and real-time protection has kept Bitget breach-free since 2018 and contributed to its AAA security rating and helped reinforce user confidence to set a benchmark for transparency across the industry.

