WTO Director General – IPU Secretary General Urge Parliaments To Ratify WTO Fisheries Agreement

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)World Trade Organisation (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and inter-parliamentary union secretary general Martin Chungong urge parliaments worldwide to accelerate ratification of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies - the first WTO accord to place environmental sustainability at its core. With 99 WTO members having deposited instruments of acceptance, only 12 more are needed for the Agreement to enter into force.

Adopted at the WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) in June 2022, the Agreement tackles some of the most harmful forms of fisheries subsidies, including those that contribute to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, the depletion of overfished stocks, and unregulated high seas fishing.

“We are on the verge of a major milestone,” said WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala.“This Agreement is not only about preserving deteriorating fish stocks: it is about people's livelihoods and food security. It's about responding to problems of the global commons – and demonstrating that the multilateral trading system is delivering global public goods. We need 12 more acceptances to bring it into force. It is now time for the remaining parliaments to take action. This is about improving economic and environmental sustainability – it would be wonderful if we can get this done in time for next month's 2025 United Nations Oceans Conference in France.”

IPU secretary general Martin Chungong, added:

“Parliaments are the vital link between global agreements and national action. By ratifying this Agreement, they can help restore marine ecosystems, support livelihoods and show that multilateralism works.”

The joint call for action builds on the letter sent by the IPU secretary general and the WTO director-general in September 2023 encouraging parliamentarians to get involved in the campaign to promote the ratification of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.

The upcoming 2025 United Nations Oceans Conference, taking place from 9 to 13 June in Nice, France, presents a timely opportunity for the Agreement's ratification and entry into force, building political momentum for action to address rapidly deteriorating fish stocks.

A prompt entry into force of the Agreement would send a powerful signal of global resolve to implement Sustainable Development Goal 14.6, which aims to eliminate harmful fisheries subsidies and promote the sustainable use of marine resources.

The 2022 Agreement has already shown that WTO members can deliver meaningful multilateral outcomes, even amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. Finalizing ongoing negotiations on additional disciplines to address subsidies contributing to overcapacity and overfishing would further strengthen efforts toward long-term sustainability.

The Agreement holds particular significance for coastal communities in small, vulnerable economies (SVEs) and least-developed countries (LDCs), which depend heavily on marine resources for food security, employment, and economic resilience. Many SVEs and LDCs have already ratified the Agreement, recognizing its potential to preserve marine ecosystems and advance fairness in ocean governance. Even landlocked members see value in the Agreement because it helps address food insecurity.

The WTO Fisheries Funding Mechanism (Fish Fund) is ready to become operational once the Agreement enters into force. In collaboration with international partners, the Fund will provide technical assistance and capacity-building to developing economies that have ratified the Agreement.

The WTO Secretariat and the IPU reaffirm their commitment to working with national and regional parliaments through technical briefings, outreach activities, and targeted support to ensure swift ratification and effective implementation of the Agreement.

