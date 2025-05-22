Facilitating Sim Cards To Terrorists: CIK Produces Chargesheet

“Police Station CIK produced charge sheet against one Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh S/O Bashir Ahmad Sheikh R/O Hanand Chawalgam Kulgam vendor of Airtel company, before the Hon'ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kulgam in case FIR No. 18/2020 U/S 420, 468, 471 IPC of Police Station CIK Srinagar for issuing 'SIM Card Connection' against a non existing person which was actually used by a terrorist,” a spokesman said in a statement.

Police Station CIK had received an information through reliable sources that the procurement of SIM card connections from various Telecom Service Providers by terrorists / members of proscribed organizations / Over Ground Workers (OGWs), is made in a pre-planned criminal conspiracy, with the active connivance of their sympathizers and, in several instances, with the complicity of 'Franchise/Point of Sale (POS)' through fraudulent and dishonest means, the statement reads.

Accordingly, police said that on 09.10.2020, a case under FIR number 18/2020 U/S 13 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, read with section 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar for a thorough probe.

“During the course of investigation, it has revealed that the accused was a vendor of 'Airtel Telecom Service', running his shop under the name and style of“MICRO WORLD” at Kulgam. It was established that the accused had manipulated and forged a genuine electoral Identity Card and used the same to issue a SIM card against a non-existent person. The accused as a vendor had also mentioned fictitious and deficient particulars/details in the Customer Application Form (CAF) with an objective to issue the SIM card against a non-existent person and pass on the SIM card to a terrorist for his use,” the statement reads.

The investigation has established that the subscriber of the SIM card shown in the Customer Application Form was not found existing on ground and the SIM card had actually been issued to a terrorist, it added.

“An appeal is made to the general public, especially youth of Kashmir valley to adhere to the advisories in this regard and take every precaution to ensure that their documents are not misused for obtaining SIM cards fraudulently. People are also advised not to share their SIM card with anyone, howsoever close the person may be,” the statement added.

