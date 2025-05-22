Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fast-Track Recruitment: CM To JKSSB

2025-05-22 03:12:41
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday directed the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to fast-track its recruitment process, stressing the need to eliminate delays and ensure a time-bound and transparent system.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review JKSSB's functioning, Omar Abdullah emphasized that removing bottlenecks and improving efficiency must be the top priority to restore public trust and provide timely employment opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKSSB Chairperson Indu Kanwal Chib presented a detailed report on recruitment activities undertaken since 2019, highlighting the progress made as well as pending challenges. She informed the meeting that delays in indent submissions by various departments and outdated recruitment rules have slowed down the process, with several posts yet to be advertised.

To promote transparency, the Board has proposed conducting all future examinations under CCTV surveillance.

The Chief Minister also flagged the ongoing delays in Class IV recruitment as a critical concern and urged the Board to address these issues urgently.

Omar Abdullah further called for strengthening the Board's legal and administrative frameworks and improving its facilities to ensure a smooth and fair recruitment process.

“The government is committed to a transparent recruitment process that not only fills vacant posts swiftly but also uplifts institutional efficiency and provides qualified youth with much-needed jobs,” the Chief Minister affirmed.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, and other key administrators.

